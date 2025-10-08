Tinsukia: A sea of people filled Hukan Pukhuri playground in Assam’s Tinsukia on Wednesday as thousands of Adivasis gathered to demand long-overdue rights and welfare measures from both the state and central governments.

The air buzzed with chants, slogans, and the rustling of placards, each carrying messages that reflected years of frustration and broken promises.

Placards called for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Adivasi and tea-garden communities, highlighting their lack of official recognition, which has denied them opportunities in education, employment, and social welfare.

“We have the identity, the culture, the work, but no recognition. It’s time the government acknowledged us,” read one banner.

Other placards emphasized the urgent need for land pattas for landless families.

Protesters waved maps and documents, pointing to generations of families still living without secure land ownership.

Leaders stated that land rights weren’t just a legal matter but a lifeline for families vulnerable to displacement and economic insecurity.

The chants also echoed demands for higher wages for tea-garden workers.

Young men and women held bright signs displaying their current daily wages, calling for immediate statutory increases.

“We toil in the gardens day and night, but our wages are still not enough to survive,” shouted one worker, while the crowd responded in solidarity.

Families displaced by past ethnic violence or natural disasters also participated, holding banners demanding proper rehabilitation.

“We lost everything once, and we are still waiting for justice,” read one placard, encapsulating years of hardship and neglect.

Leaders emphasized that timely rehabilitation was crucial to restoring security and dignity to these vulnerable groups.

The rally also spotlighted the need to implement the 2022 Adivasi peace accord.

Many placards bore the phrase “Implement the Accord Now,” reflecting frustration over the delayed action.

Adding to the frustration, community leaders claimed that even assurances made by Central Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding their demands had failed to materialize.

“He has cheated us. We were promised action, but nothing has been done,” said leaders addressing the media.

Community leaders told Northeast Now that if the government does not address their demands promptly, the Adivasi community will work to replace the BJP government in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“We have waited long enough. If the government continues to ignore our voices, the people will exercise their democratic right to bring about change in 2026,” one leader said.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also in Tinsukia on the same day, engaging in party affairs and holding public meetings, accompanied by various MLAs and ministers.

His presence added a political dimension to the rally, as both the ruling party and protesters sought to assert influence and send strong messages to each other.

Authorities maintained a strong police presence throughout the event to ensure law and order.

Organizers and officials confirmed that the protest remained peaceful at the time of filing this report, stating the community’s commitment to democratic expression.

Students, tea-garden workers, and local organizations marched in unison, chanting slogans, waving placards, and creating an atmosphere of determination and solidarity.

Analysts argue that the demonstration highlights growing frustration among Assam’s Adivasi communities over socio-economic neglect, delayed rehabilitation, and lack of formal recognition.

The Tinsukia rally signals that these communities are increasingly ready to combine public protest with political action if their demands continue to go unmet.