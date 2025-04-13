Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday convened a crucial meeting with Jeet Adani, the Director of Adani Group to accelerate the implementation of a Rs 50,000 crore investment in the state, pledged by the Adani Group during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in February.

Chief Minister Sarma on his official social media handle X stated that the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality.

He stated that the state expects the (MoUs) signed between the Government of Assam and the Adani Group, encompassing investments in vital sectors such as Cement Plants, Aerocity, and Thermal Power Projects in the state will take off soon.

During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a ?50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment.



Amidst the meeting, the state also placed focus on the opportunities arising from the upcoming Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park in the state, CM Sarma asserted.

According to the sources, the meeting explored how the Adani Group can play a pivotal role in establishing economic activities in the park’s vicinity, including potential investments in hotels, infrastructure projects, and road networks.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured that the state will provide expeditious clearances and will allocate suitable land to ensure the rapid strengthening of Assam’s economic gateway.

Moreover, CM stated the potential of collaboration to unlock new avenues in logistical connectivity and allied infrastructure, creating a fertile ground for diverse business opportunities across Assam.