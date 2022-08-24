Guwahati: After reports stating that Adani Group had indirectly acquired 29.18 per cent stake ok NDTV, the channel has said that it was without any discussion.

In one of it’s report, it said, “Without any discussion with New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) or its founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, a notice was served upon them by Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) stating that it (VCPL) has acquired control of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH). This entity owns 29.18% of NDTV. It has been given two days to transfer all its equity shares to VCPL.”

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati gets Integrated Traffic Management System

NDTV added that VCPL has exercised its rights based on a loan agreement it entered with NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy in 2009-10.

“The NDTV founders and the Company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today”, NDTV added.

Also Read: Assam: Small tea growers complain about fertilizer subsidy

“As recently as yesterday, NDTV had informed the stock exchanges that there was no change in the shareholding of its founders”,it further said.

The Adani Group on Tuesday acquired 29.18 per cent stake in television channel NDTV Ltd.

Following this it said that said it will launch an open offer as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy another 26 per cent in the company.