A senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer has been suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with foreign delegates recently.

The ACS officer has been suspended for her alleged rude and inappropriate behaviour with delegates from Singapore and ASEAN nations recently during a conclave in Guwahati.

The notification issued by the Assam government stated that ACS officer Barbie Hazarika, who is serving as assistant commissioner of Kamrup-M district was attached to the Act East Policy Affairs department.

“A report has been received from the Act East Policy Affairs Department that the Singapore delegation has raised a serious complaint regarding her rude and inappropriate behaviour and the ASEAN delegation has also expressed their displeasure over her behaviour which has brought a bad name to the state and country as well,” the notification read.

The notification added that the “irresponsible behaviour” of the ACS officer caused a serious dent in the diplomatic relation between India and ASEAN nations.

“Therefore, pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding, Barbie Hazarika, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Kamrup (M) and OSD Secondary Education department, is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect,” the notification further stated.