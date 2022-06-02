Guwahati: Police on Thursday arrested an eight-member gang in Assam’s Chirang district for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a driver.

Acting on specific input, a team of police carried out a search operation in the Bengtol area in Chirang district and nabbed the members of the gang.

“We received information about a man being forcefully taken into a car. Police teams across the region were notified and the victim was traced to the Bengtol area in the district,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Pranjit Duwarah said.

“As per the initial investigation, the eight accused have not been involved in any criminal activity before and this is their first offence,” he added.