Pathsala: Bajali police on Friday night nabbed a gang of seven thieves involved in ATM robberies in various parts of the Northeast.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahar Ali of Dulopothar, Babul Khan of Ghograpar, Sukur Ali of Tamulpur, Jakir Ali of Ghograpar, Juhas Ali of Tamulpur, Faizul Haque of Tamulpur, Manowar Hussain of Ghograpar.

They were going to loot banks in Nalbari and Barpeta before the arrest, police said.

Sources said that the gang was involved in robbing people of lakhs of rupees at several ATMs located across Assam.

Earlier, Sahar Ali of the gang looted a bank by using a cylinder of gas in Arunachal Pradesh and looted 45 lakhs with a gang.

Several cases were registered against the arrested persons in various police stations in the State.

Anup Joyti Patiri, an official in charge of Patacharkuchi police station said arrested persons were involved in several robbery incidents in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

“So far, we have arrested seven persons from Pathsala NH-31. The search operation is underway to nab the other members of the gang,” he said.