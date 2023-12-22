Guwahati: Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 7.198 kgs of methamphetamine and caught five gang members of an inter-state drug trafficking racket from a car at Sonapur Toll Plaza Assam‘s Silchar on Friday morning.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

“Based on reliable input and further continuous surveillance in the ground, Guwahati Zonal unit of NCB identified and crackdown upon one inter-state syndicate/network involved in the supplying of Methamphetamine from Silchar to Cooch Behar (West Bengal),” an official statement of NCB informed here on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Jobed Ali of Cooch Behar (West Bengal); Sanju Choudhury of Baksa (Assam); Babla Miah of Cooch Behar (West Bengal); Fatik Ali of Barpeta (Assam) and Nabibur Rahman, Barpeta (Assam).

“A team of NCB apprehended five persons at Sonapur Toll Plaza today morning while they were proceeding towards Cooch Behar in a car,” the statement said.

During the search, the team seized 7.198 kg of methamphetamine from their possessions.

“The seized methamphetamine were packed in black plastic packets and kept inside two bag packs and placed below the seats of driver and passenger of the car (both front seats),” they said.

The source of the contraband was traced to Silchar and the destination was Cooch Behar.