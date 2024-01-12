Nagaon: Panic gripped central Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday after an abandoned grenade exploded at the Kondoli firing range, injuring four minors.

Police are investigating how the children gained access to the restricted area and came into contact with the explosive.

Preliminary reports suggest four minors sustained injuries in the blast and are currently receiving treatment at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

Sources identified the injured as residents of Kuhiyartoli and Pamtoli villages, both located near the police firing range in Nagaon.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the source of the abandoned grenade and how it ended up in the hands of the children.