Guwahati: A 35-year-old widow, who had already endured the unimaginable loss of her husband and brother to violent crimes, was found dead at her residence at Nizarapar under Noonmati police station in Guwahati under mysterious circumstances.

Two sons of the woman, identified as Moonmoon Begum, reported their mother’s death to Noonmati police on Thursday as a result of a fall in the bathroom.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination after necessary formalities.

However, whispers of doubt and suspicion rippled through the neighborhood, fueled by the family’s tragic history.

The brutal murders of Moonmoon’s husband, Motlab Ali, in 2005, and his brother, Munna Ali, in 2004, remained unsolved, casting a long shadow over the family.

The 2006 murder of their domestic help and the 2007 killing of Moonmoon’s father, Mohabbat Ali, further deepened the sense of unease.

While the police diligently combed through CCTV footage and investigated the sons’ account, locals demanded a thorough and impartial probe.

The brutal pattern targeting the male members of the family, and the suddenness of Moonmoon’s death, demanded a thorough and transparent investigation, said a local resident.