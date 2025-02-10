Pathsala: At least three store were gutted in a devastating fire incident near Kali Mandir at Muguria area in Assam’s Pathsala town under Bajali district.

As per sources, a Ration shop and Fruits shop, Plastic items shop completely gutted in fire.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.

The exact extent of the property damage and reason caused of the blaze have yet to be assessed and determined.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!