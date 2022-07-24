Guwahati: To celebrate the 75th year of India’s diplomatic relations with Thailand, the Second Edition of the Northeast India Festival will be organized in Bangkok on July 30 and July 31.

The first edition was organized in February 2019 and was very well attended.

With support from Indian Embassy in Bangkok and various Northeastern State Governments, Northeast Festival India is organized by Socio-Cultural Trust, Trend MMS.

The second edition of the Northeast Festival will start with an Inaugural session on July 29 at Centara Grand Hotel in Bangkok, said a statement.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein besides a host of ministers, bureaucrats, top industrialists and influencers of Thailand will be present in the Session.

Accomplished Sattriya dancer Mridusmita Das will be performing Sattriya dance during the Inaugural Session.

In a large exhibition of State Governments of North Eastern States, around 30 MSME entrepreneurs will showcase products from the Northeast with a special focus on Tea, crafts, agro horti products, tourism etc.

Exhibition of delectable cuisines and art exhibition are also organized.

Spectacular cultural display on both days presenting various dance forms of North Eastern States. This time the focus is on Tai culture of the North Eastern region.

A large team of Tai Khamti and Tai Ahom communities will present the history, heritage and culture of the Tai communities.

Some of the most popular dance forms of Thailand will also be displayed.

The two-day festival will showcase a spectacular fashion show presenting top designers of North East India such as Anuradha Kuli, Robert Naorem, Priyanka Lama.

Bollywood actress of the recent Anek movie, Andrea Kevichusa, popular actresses from the Northeast such as Nishita Goswami, Pritikongkana, and some very well-known Thai actors will walk the ramp for North Eastern fabrics.

Well-known musical bands of NER such as Soulmate, David Angu & the Tribe, Zubeen Garg and band, Tetseo sisters, and a very unique presentation by TaFMA of Nagaland including choir music, dance, and rock music.

Jina Rajkumari, Jutimala & Tai Folks, Rhythms of Manipur, and many others will also perform at the event.

A famous rock band from Thailand, STAMP will perform on the first day of the festival.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Ambassadors of various ASEAN and QUAD countries, experts, and the local Thai community are expected to attend the festival. An extensive campaign is presently highlighting the festival in various metro stations of Bangkok.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Organiser of the programme informed that unprecedented support from State Govts of the Northeast, the business community and the Indian Embassy, Thailand has helped in creating a large platform that is expected to create new vistas of opportunity in trade and tourism.

He also informed that a People to People exchange programme is organized to focus on Tai culture and shared history between both the regions.

The festival proposes to focus on Tai tourism circuits of upper Assam, Tai Ahom historical monuments, Tai Phake village and Tai Khamti areas of Arunachal Pradesh.