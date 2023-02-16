Pathsala: An 18-year-old girl died after falling off the terrace of a building of her private hostel at Pathsala in lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday.

The girl was standing on the terrace of the two-storey building to hang wet clothes when she slipped and fell. The girl identified as Harshita Das died on the spot.

She hailed from the Baghmara area and was a student of Class 12 at Krishna Kanta Handiqui Jr college at Pathsala.

Locals said she fell off the building as there are no boundary walls on the terrace.

Following the incident, a team of police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Her body has been sent to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

“There are many private hostels in Pathsala, which are running sans basic safety measures. Some private hostel owners are operating them just to earn money ignoring the safety of the inmates. They have put the lives of many students at risk,” said a local resident.

“Police should take action against the hostel owners for not taking safety measures,” he said.