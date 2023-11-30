Dibrugarh: A 2-day conclave of 15 opposition parties of the state got underway in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Thursday to work out strategies for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the meeting will discuss the common minimum program for next year’s general elections.

Leaders of 15 opposition parties under the banner of United Opposition Forum Assam, comprising the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal-Asom, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, NCP, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), RJD, Janata Dal (United), All India Forward Block, All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and Shiv Sena (UBT) participated in Thursday’s deliberations to finalize a common minimum program for next year’s general elections.

The United Opposition Forum Assam was earlier formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Speaking to the media, Bhupen Borah said, “The final outline of the common minimum program for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be finalized in our meeting. The Common minimum program will feature the major issues in Assam, which will also be the major poll agenda,” Borah said.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is running a family-centric government. The old BJP members are not happy with the functioning of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. Where is the government in Assam? It’s a ‘jungle raj’. Nobody is happy in BJP right now because the party is functioning under the instruction of Himanta Biswa Sarma,”

The opposition parties are also expected to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.