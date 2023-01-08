GUWAHATI: The 130-km long Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) is likely to be commissioned in the month of February, reports stated.

The IBFPL will carry fuel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

In 2017 the government of India had announced its intension to finance this pipeline with a capacity of one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA).

The IBFPL was constructed at a total cost of Rs 377.08 crore.

Out of this, NRL’s investment is Rs 91.84 crore for the India portion of the pipeline, while the remaining Rs 285.24 crore for Bangladesh portion is being funded by the Indian government as grant-in-aid, said reports.

A delegation from Assam that visited Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a report, stated that Bangladesh will start importing gas and oil from NRL later this year.