Guwahati: A total of eight people including minors have been rescued in Gujarat by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and brought back to the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The people are residents of Darangamela in lower Assam’s Baksa district along the Indo-Bhutan border.

They were lured by a woman, identified as Manjana, who assured them lucrative jobs in Gujarat.

She also managed to convince the victims to pay them a total of Rs 5 lakhs in lieu of the job.

As per reports, the SSB came in contact with the victims and rescued them from the clutches of the fraudsters.

They were later sent to Guwahati in Gandhidham express from Gujarat. The SSB has handed over the victims to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, said an official of the 24 battalion of SSB.



The SSB further said that the victims belong to an economically poor family.

They have district lodged complaints against the gang at Kumarikata police station in Baksa district.