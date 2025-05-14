Guwahati: The Assam government has announced that ten newly formed co-districts, along with their designated headquarters, will be functional from August 15 this year.
In a notification numbered 375037/496, the Assam government has confirmed that 10 additional co-districts will begin functioning by August 15, in accordance with the directive of the Governor of Assam.
With this move, Assam progresses further toward its target of establishing 78 co-districts, of which 39 are currently active.
This brings the total number of operational co-districts to 49 across the state.
The new co-districts are as follows:
|Sl. No.
|Name of District
|Sl. No. of Co-District
|Name of Co-District
|Proposed Headquarters
|1
|Kamrup
|1
|Boko-Chaygaon
|Boko
|2
|Palasbari
|Mirza
|2
|Sonitpur
|3
|Rangapara
|Rangapara
|4
|Barchalla
|Thelamara
|3
|Jorhat
|5
|Mariani
|Sukanjania, Teok-Boloma Road
|6
|Teok
|Kenduguri, Jorhat (Temporary Office), Sarbaibondah, Jorhat Bypass (Permanent Office)
|4
|Tinsukia
|7
|Makum
|Makum
|8
|Digboi
|Panbari Road
|5
|Cachar
|9
|Dholai
|Dholai Bazar
|6
|Goalpara
|10
|Dudhnoi
|Dudhnoi
The notification also mentioned that these new co-districts will become operational from August 15, marking a significant step in Assam’s ongoing administrative reforms. As per the latest directive, 39 co-districts were already functioning under the earlier notification number 458512/76, dated September 28, 2024.