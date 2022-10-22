ITANAGAR: Havildar Brijesh Sinha from Assam is among the deceased personnel of the Indian Army, who died in the tragic helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mortal remains of Indian Army Havildar Brijesh Sinha from Assam were recovered from near the helicopter crash site in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Indian Army Havildar (operator) Biresh Sinha hailed from Ratabari in Karimganj district of Assam.

The four other Indian Army personnel to have died in the helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh are: Major Mustafa Bohara (27), Major Vikas Bhambu (27), Sepoy Rohitash Kumar (33) and Craftsman (Engine Technician) KV Ashwin.

Major Mustafa Bohara and Major Vikas Bhambu were the pilots of the helicopter.

“It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1,800 service flying hours between them. The aircraft was inducted into service in June 2015,” the statement stated.

The Rudra advanced light helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army, with five Army personnel onboard, including two pilots, had crashed near Migging village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched by the concerned authorities.

The crash site has been identified as Singging near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

A technical or mechanical failure is suspected to be the likely cause of the helicopter crash.

Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a ‘May Day’ call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure.

“This (technical failure) will form the focus of the court of inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident,” a defence statement said.

The helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at 10:43am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh.

Crash site is around 25 kilometres from the Indian Army’s Tuting headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh.