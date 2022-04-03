Guwahati: A valid driving license issued by the Licensing Authority is essential to drive a motor car/vehicle in Assam. It is illegal to drive a motor car without having an effective driving license.

If someone is trying to learn to drive, he/she should apply for a learner’s License before the start of learning to drive.

The District Transport Officers of various districts are the competent authority to issue a driving license in Assam. For applying for a license one must be 18 years of age and for driving a transport vehicle one must be 21 years of age.

Apply online for a learner’s Driving License by clicking on the buttons below and then take the printout of the duly filled-in ONLINE application along with the reference number and submit it at the chosen DTO (RTO) office.

APPLY ONLINE FOR LEARNERS DRIVING LICENSE