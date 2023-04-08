Applications are invited for various Workperson positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of workperson.

Post code : PCM12023

No. of posts : 15

Qualification :

Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board.

Post code : MDL12023

No. of posts : 54

Qualification :

Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post Code: FTR12023



No of posts: 28

Qualification:

Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post Code: BLR12023



No of posts: 25



Qualification:

Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

Post Code: WLD12023



No of posts: 3

Qualification:

Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post Code: IMC12023



No of posts: 9

Qualification:

Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post Code: TCL12023



No of posts: 20



Qualification:

(i) Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemical Industry.

Post Code: TBR12023



No of posts: 15

Qualification:

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.

Post Code: NTR12023



No of posts: 8

Qualification:

(i) B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.) from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council.

(ii) Must have professional experience of 02 (two) years after obtaining registration from State Nursing Council.



Post Code: CIV12023



No of posts: 4

Qualification:

Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Post Code: MEC12023



No of posts: 3



Qualification:

Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.



Post Code: INS12023



No of posts: 3

Qualification:

Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 25, 2023 by filling up the application form on https://register.cbtexams.in/OIL/TechnicalPosts2023/

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here