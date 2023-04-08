Applications are invited for various Workperson positions in Oil India Limited.
Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of workperson.
Post code : PCM12023
No. of posts : 15
Qualification :
Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board.
Post code : MDL12023
No. of posts : 54
Qualification :
Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: FTR12023
No of posts: 28
Qualification:
Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: BLR12023
No of posts: 25
Qualification:
- Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
- Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.
Post Code: WLD12023
No of posts: 3
Qualification:
Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: IMC12023
No of posts: 9
Qualification:
Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: TCL12023
No of posts: 20
Qualification:
(i) Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute.
(ii) Must have minimum 03 (three) years post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Oil & Gas/ Petrochemical Industry.
Post Code: TBR12023
No of posts: 15
Qualification:
(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
(ii) Must possess valid and current 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Authority.
Post Code: NTR12023
No of posts: 8
Qualification:
(i) B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PB-B.Sc.) from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council.
(ii) Must have professional experience of 02 (two) years after obtaining registration from State Nursing Council.
Post Code: CIV12023
No of posts: 4
Qualification:
Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: MEC12023
No of posts: 3
Qualification:
Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
Post Code: INS12023
No of posts: 3
Qualification:
Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering or Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering/Technology or Diploma in Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a Government Recognized University/Board/Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online by April 25, 2023 by filling up the application form on https://register.cbtexams.in/OIL/TechnicalPosts2023/
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here