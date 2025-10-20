Guwahati: Continuing the crackdown on bogus medical practitioners, Assam’s Cachar Police arrested another individual on Monday for posing as a doctor.

With this latest arrest, the number of fake doctors apprehended in the district has climbed to 13.

The accused, identified as Bipul Chandra Nath, had been treating patients under the false identity of “Dr. B.C. Nath”, despite having only a matriculation-level education.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta, Nath deceived people for years by fabricating his medical qualifications.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team raided the Ambicapatty area in Silchar, where they arrested Nath and recovered forged medical documents, including a fake MBBS degree.

“Preliminary findings confirm that the accused has no legitimate medical background and used fake credentials to exploit unsuspecting patients for profit,” SSP Mahatta stated.

Police registered a case (No. 978/25) at Silchar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

SSP Mahatta credited increased public awareness for helping expose such frauds. “Public vigilance has played a key role in identifying these imposters,” he said.

He added that law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance at clinics, hospitals, and health centres, with thorough verification of medical staff credentials underway.

He also issued a warning that the crackdown on quacks will continue, promising strict legal action against anyone found practicing medicine illegally.

This arrest follows a series of operations in September, during which police nabbed two imposters within 24 hours during a targeted drive.

Across Assam, authorities have apprehended at least 22 fake medical practitioners in recent months as part of a joint campaign led by the State Health Department and local police to eliminate quackery from the healthcare system.