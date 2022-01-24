In a faux pas on the part of the staff of Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, the body of the wrong baby was handed over to the relatives.

The incident came to light when Abhinash Bora and Deepjyoti Bora went to perform the last rites of their three-month-old baby girl at Sivasagar crematorium.

They found that it was not a baby girl but a boy.

Abhinash Bora, a resident of Sivasagar filed an FIR against the AMCH authority for their alleged lapse during the handover of the body of the baby.

After inquiring they found that the boy died of Covid- 19 at AMCH and son of Basit Ali of Charadieo.

“The AMCH authority handed over the body of the baby to us. When we brought the body to the crematorium for last rites, we noticed that the body was that of someone else. It was a baby boy, not our girl,” said Abhinash Borah, father of the deceased baby girl.

Both the families have expressed grave concern over the negligence of the hospital authorities.

The incident has once again brought the casual attitude of the AMCH authority to the fore.

“Before handing over the body to the relative, the medical authority should properly verify it,” said Borah.

AMCH principal and chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said that an investigation is underway.