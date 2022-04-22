Agartala: Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, on Friday said in Agartala that all the state capitals of Northeast would be connected with the national capital with railway network by 2024.



Danve said that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the Centre has taken up an ambitious project to extend the railway network in Northeast in a mission mode.



“To connect the state capitals of all the northeastern states by railway network with the national capital, projects are under implementation. Over 60 per cent work on these projects have already been completed and the remaining 40 per cent work would be completed by 2024,” Danve told reporters.



Guwahati (adjoining Assam capital Dispur), Tripura capital Agartala, and Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun (adjacent to state capital Itanagar) are already connected with Delhi by rail.



Danve also said that by December this year, the work on the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project would be completed in the Indian territory.



“Once the Agartala-Akhaura railway project is commissioned, people of Northeast, especially Tripura, can go to Kolkata by rail saving 22 hours of travel time. Currently, the people of the region, especially those in Tripura and its adjoining areas, go to Kolkata via Guwahati by rail, spending more than 38 hours,” the minister pointed out.



The Agartala-Akhaura railway line would facilitate the ferrying of goods to and from both the countries and greatly benefit India’s land-locked northeastern states.



