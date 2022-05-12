Guwahati: Assam girl Celesti Bairagey, whose resemblance to actor Alia Bhatt has created a buzz online.

Celesti recently posted a lip-sync video to a song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai recreating Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Netizens pointed out how similar she looked to Alia and even complimented her performance. Celesti, clad in a white saree with pink floral print, danced to a remixed version of ‘Kab Tak Chup Baithe’.

The video has garnered over 5.4 million views and 318k likes so far.

Celesti Bairagey is an aspiring influencer managed by Madify Official, a marketing platform.

She has also worked in some Assamese music videos and movies such as ‘Tumi Junak’ and ‘Niveer Aru Tara’.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Celesti had said Alia is one of her favourite actors and she wishes to get into acting.