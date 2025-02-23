Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has fired 16 pointed questions, demanding accountability for unfulfilled promises and alleged policy reversals.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan accused the BJP-led government of misleading the people of Assam through false assurances and political ‘U-turns.’ They urged PM Modi to provide clear answers during his speech at Sarusajai Stadium.

Among the key questions raised, the AJP asked when the process of identifying and expelling illegal foreigners in Assam would be completed. Before the 2014 elections, Modi had vowed to deport illegal migrants after May 16, 2014. “What happened to that promise?” the leaders questioned.

The party also demanded updates on the status of the Biplab Sharma-led High-Level Committee’s report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. “Has the Central government received it? Has the Union Home Ministry formally accepted its recommendations?” they asked, recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s 2019 assurance that the report would be implemented without modification.

Another pressing concern was the constitutional safeguards for indigenous Assamese people, as well as rampant illegal coal mining and syndicate activities in Assam. “Despite multiple reports exposing BJP leaders’ involvement, why has no action been taken?” the party questioned.

The AJP also targeted alleged corruption in road construction, flyovers, and highways, questioning why investigative agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department have not taken any action. They further sought clarification on the Assam government’s decision to impose 27 toll gates across the state despite deteriorating road conditions.

The party also pointed out the BJP government’s policy shift on the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project. “The BJP opposed this project before coming to power, but now it is implementing it despite severe environmental risks,” they said.

Additionally, they raised concerns about PM Modi’s unfulfilled 2014 promise of depositing ?15 lakh in every Indian’s bank account by recovering black money from Swiss banks. “Where is that money?” the AJP leaders demanded.

Other major issues raised include skyrocketing inflation, Assam’s recurring flood and erosion crisis, the controversial smart meter installations leading to high electricity bills, and the systematic shutdown of Assamese-medium schools.

The AJP also questioned when farmers’ incomes would double as promised by PM Modi, and when Assam’s special category status would be restored, citing its past 90:10 funding ratio in central projects that was revoked by the Modi government.

Lastly, the party demanded answers on why the six indigenous communities of Assam have not been granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, despite BJP’s repeated promises for nearly two decades. They also called for an investigation into corruption allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his associates, accusing the BJP of shielding its own.

Challenging PM Modi to address these pressing concerns in his speech, the AJP accused the BJP government of misleading the people of Assam and demanded transparency and accountability from the highest level of leadership.