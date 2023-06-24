Guwahati which is the largest and busiest city in Assam is a place where there are many interesting things to do at night.

Being the largest and busiest city in Assam which is home to many unique tourist spots full of natural beauty and ancient legends, Guwahati never fails to enthrall people visiting the state.

Here are 7 things to do in Guwahati at night-

1. Visit the Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre

This beautiful cultural centre and recreational space is a perfect place to visit after 6 PM as the beautiful lights there give you an amazing view of river Brahmaputra. Sit in the perfectly manicured and well-maintained garden there and you will be literally lost in admiring the soothing calm vibes and the mesmerizing beauty of the Red River.

2. Go to the parks with your children

Parks are the most visited recreational space among the local residents and late evening is the best time to go there as it looks beautiful in appearance with lots of fancy lights here and there along with the fountain. If you go to a park without children, you will still be enthralled to spend some time there as it is a place where greenery co-exists in harmony alongside humans. Meanwhile, the presence of children in parks always makes it a livelier place as they go on playing happily in the swings, slides and see-saws happily shrilling in their pure innocent voices joyfully.

3. Visit Nilachal Hill

Nilachal Hill, the abode of Ma Kamakhya Temple, is a wonderful place to get a panoramic view of Guwahati at night when it is all lit up. Besides seeing the landscape of Guwahati with all its glitzy lights, the peaceful air up in the hills at night can refresh you with positive vibes and bring peace to the mind and heart.

4. Go for a drive at Saraighat Bridge

Saraighat Bridge is also a good place to get an amazing view of Guwahati at night and a drive there in late evening is totally worth it. The cool breeze from the river Brahmaputra along with the scenic views from the bridge can make a peaceful night eventful with the experience that you will be getting.

5. Visit Fancy Bazar

If you are not in the mood for shopping, visiting Fancy Bazar at night is extremely fun as it is a good time to experience the sights and sounds of Guwahati in true form there. From the pedestarians jostling each other to go about their ways to examining latest fashion trends in the city, Fancy Bazar is a place where the night life is always vibrant.

6. Go for a visit to any shopping mall

From Roodraksh Mall to Central Mall, Guwahati is full of elite shopping complexes where you can go to just take in the vibes there or have a bite or watch a movie. People often visit malls for spending weekends as it is decorated charmingly and the presence of high end retail outlets there makes it a different environment altogether to soak in happily.

7. Go for a long night drive

To soak in the nightly vibes of Guwahati, you can go for a long night drive with your people and the multiple street lights that you see can enthrall you. The idea of knowing how Guwahati looks at night can be revealed only when you go on a long night drive.