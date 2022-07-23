Guwahati: At least seven people were injured in a major fire that broke out at a residential building at the Rehabari area in Guwahati on Friday night.

The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained. However, locals said the fire broke out following an LPG cylinder blast.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 11:30 pm on the ground floor of the building located at Biplar in the city’s Rehabari area.

At least three fire tenders pressed into service, which brought the inferno under control.

The injured persons have been identified as Mukul Moni Das, Shyamal Das, Ashit Das, Amarjit Das, Muskan Jain, Sanjay Kar and Manish Kar.

The injured persons were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Marwari Hospital in Guwahati.