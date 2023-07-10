Among the many beautiful and best places to visit in Guwahati, Belle View Point in Uzan Bazar is the one which should definitely be visited in the time of summer vacation with your kids.

Summer vacation is the time when children get good opportunities to learn more about the world around them by travelling.

Here are 5 reasons why Belle View Point is among the best places to visit in Guwahati for kids in summer vacation-

1. Get jaw dropping views of sunset

The stunning beauty of sunset over the river Brahmaputra can be witnessed in full splendor only at Belle View Point. With the jaw dropping reddish hues filling up the entire sky at the time of sunset and its beautiful reflection in the majestic expanse of river Brahmaputra, the charm of a sunset comes alive in full spirit at Belle View Point. Besides being a thrilling view for kids, people of all age groups can spend a relaxing time in this peaceful place of Guwahati.

2. Vast space to roam as you like

As kids always are on the lookout to have fun by running around and shouting in glee, Belle View is a perfect place to visit in evenings where your children can enjoy themselves. As it is located near Raj Bhavan which is the official residence of Governor of Assam, it has easy accessibility and is quite calm as compared to the daily chaos prevalent in other parts of Guwahati. You can slowly go on strolling as you like or roam at a fast pace at your kids enjoying the amazing beauty of the river Brahmaputra and the surrounding greenery.

3. Spend some relaxing time

A perfect recreational space located in the heart of Guwahati next to Raj Bhavan, Belle View is a good place to enjoy a relaxing time gazing around the river Brahmaputra. Besides strolling, you can also spend a relaxing time by sitting in the parks surrounding the banks of the river. The peaceful atmosphere and the serene views are the perfect ingredients as to why this place is a much needed escape retreat or getaway during weekends.

4. Munch on tasty delicacies

Belle View Point has a number of fast food joints and restaurants which is another good reason to travel there with a kid who loves eating. While travelling, beautiful views to gaze at and good food to eat are two of the much needed necessities. These two things are found in perfect measure at this peaceful spot in Uzan Bazar.

5. Easy accessibility

As Belle View Point is easily accessible, it is another place where you can go to spend a relaxing period from the noisy scenes of the rest of Guwahati. To travel there, you can take any form of public transportation facility or go with your own private vehicles.

How to Reach-

The nearest airport from Belle View Point is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 23.8 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 3 km.

The inter-district bus stoppages of Guwahati are at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Guwahati and at Khanapara. To travel to Belle View Point, you can take any of the public mode of transportations like the buses, auto rickshaws, cabs etc. from the inter-district bus stoppages too.