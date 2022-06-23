Guwahati: Even as the Shiv Sena has filed a disqualification application against 12 MLAs before the Maharashtra deputy speaker, four more MLAs from the State have reportedly arrived in Guwahati to join the group of rebel legislator-led by Eknath Shinde.

As per reports, Dada Bhuse and Sanjay Rathode, Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where at least 42 rebel MLAs are camping. MLC Ravindra Phatak has also arrived at the hotel to meet Shinde.

Three MLAs from Shiv Sena and five Independents will reach Gujarat’s Surat tonight.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde told the MLAs with him in Guwahati that a national party has appreciated his decision.

“They (BJP) are a national party…They have told me that the decision which I have taken is historic, and whenever I need them they will be present,” he told the MLAs.

The BJP, however, has denied the accusation of engineering an “Operation Lotus” in Maharashtra.

Videos from the Guwahati hotel where the rebels are staying, however, showed a BJP minister of Assam standing with the group. Before the MLAs moved in, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also seen at the hotel.