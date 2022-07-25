Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway has successfully rescued 21 persons including minors during routine checking at different trains and railway stations over N. F. Railway from July 17 to July 22.

The RPF also rescued 189 persons including minor children and women from April 2022 to June 2022; whereas four persons were rescued from being trafficked.

It has also apprehended four persons allegedly involved in human trafficking during this period.

All of them were rescued from trains, railway premises and stations in different operations conducted over N. F. Railway.

On July 19, a team of RPF personnel, rescued two minor boys in Dimapur Railway Station.

On July 22, RPF rescued four trafficked minor girls from Kamkahya Railway in Guwahati.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.

Efforts are being made by conducting regular checks, close coordination with NGO, sensitization of public etc. are also being carried out, said NF Railway in a statement.