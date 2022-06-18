Guwahati: Police have seized 1003 kg of ganja from from two dumper trucks in south Assam’s Karimganj district along the Tripura border of the state.

Karimganj police said both the dumper trucks were coming from Tripura.

Niranjan Das, I/C of the Churaibari police watch post said, “The police team on Friday had stopped two dumper trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border which were coming from Tripura.”

“During checking, we found a secret chamber inside one dumper truck. While we moved towards to check the second dumper truck the driver fled from the area. We recovered 763 packets of ganja from one truck. We recovered a total of 1003 kg of ganja from both vehicles,” Das said.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a massive catch, @karimganjpolice has recovered 1003 kgs Ganja welded inside the body of two dumpers coming from a neighbouring state.



One accused has been arrested during the operation.



Remarkable job @assampolice, Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/eSIimQzp53 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 17, 2022

Police have also apprehended one truck driver identified as Liton Sarkar.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.