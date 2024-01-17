GUWAHATI: In a major boost to agriculture sector of Assam, at least 1000 kg of state-produced lablab beans were exported to London.

The exported lablab beans (Urohi in Assamese) were cultivated by farmers of Dihingparia Farmer Producer Company (FPC) at Nitaipukhuri in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

This was informed by Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora.

“1000 kg of lablab beans (Urohi) produced by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district was exported to London,” said Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora.

Atul Bora said that the 1000 kg of lablab beans from Assam were exported to London in two consignments, 500 kg each.

“This is the second consignment exported by the FPC as 500 kg of Urohi was exported recently,” he said.

The Assam agriculture minister added: “My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the officials of Horticulture Department of Govt of Assam, concerned officials of Sivasagar District Agriculture Department, APART and every farmer involved in the production of Urohi.”

Bora expressed confidence that the Assam government “will be able to initiate a new revolution in the agricultural economy of Assam by further increasing this trend of crop exports in the coming days”.