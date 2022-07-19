Guwahati: One construction worker died and 18 others went missing near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, said officials.

The workers, mostly from Assam, were involved in road construction works in Damin.

The incident took place on July 5, which came to light only on Monday.

All 19 went missing last week from the project site and the body of one worker was subsequently recovered from a nearby river.

The workers were engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Damin circle, a remote area near the Indo-China border, for the construction of roads.

The BRO has been constructing a vast network of infrastructural projects along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kurung Kumey district Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee said one body was recovered from the Kumey river.

Locals said that all workers have drowned in the Kumey river in Damin.

The workers reportedly pleaded with the contractor, Bengia Bado, to grant them leave to celebrate the Eid festival but when the contractor refused to give permission, they fled on foot but went missing in the deep jungles of Kurung Kumey district, the police official said.

A rescue team will be sent to the project site to find the missing workers and to verify the reports that all of them drowned in the Kumey river, said a police official.