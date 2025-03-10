Assam: In an innovative step, Assam will launch its first satellite, ‘ASSAMSAT’, signaling a major advancement in utilizing space technology for governance and development.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced the plan during the 2025-26 state budget presentation in the Assembly on Monday.

Assam government’s objective is to secure a reliable and uninterrupted flow of vital information, enabling the effective management of complex socio-economic initiatives. ASSAMSAT is projected to be a transformative tool for sectors like agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure growth, border protection, and policing.

The project, a collaborative effort with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) under the Union Ministry of Space, underscores Assam’s commitment to utilizing advanced space technology for enhanced public service delivery.

Further, Assam government will engage college and university students in experimental satellite creation, encouraging ingenuity and inspiring young minds, in collaboration with IN-SPACe and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

This project marks a major advancement for Assam in the space sector, using technology to strengthen its administration and security.