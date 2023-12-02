Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Asom Divas — to commemorate the Great Ahom King, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha — organised by Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad in Moran on Saturday.

Addressing the event Sonowal highlighted the role of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s legacy of inclusive governance in contemporary statecraft and its efficacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “The immense contribution of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s inclusive governance remains relevant today. Our dynamic Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji gave us the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ to bring home the idea of inclusivity. This is the greatness of good administration where the governance delivers tangible results like a proud society bound by an idea of inclusivity, rich heritage as well as aspirations to move ahead.”

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein was also awarded Chaolung Sukapha Samanay Award to recognise his contribution to the public life and welfare of the people of the region.

Congratulating on this feat, Sonowal continued, “It is indeed a matter of great pride that this honour in the name of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha has been bestowed upon Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein ji, for his indomitable spirit to public welfare and his rich social life dedicated towards the progress of the region. We must continue to honour selfless acts of public service — whether from India or from abroad — to further propagate the ideas and contributions of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha towards nation-building, good governance and public welfare. The great unifier of Assam is one of those rare historical figures, whose deeds continue to inspire generations of administrations, and remains one of the towering historical personality in the whole of South East Asia. We must celebrate Swargadeo Sukapha beyond the realms of Assam so that more and more people celebrate his deeds and get inspired by his ideas of inclusive governance.”