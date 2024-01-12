Guwahati: Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy and Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre at Azara, Guwahati on Friday.

A total amount of Rs. 53.89 crore has been sanctioned for this project.

This Institute was established as a Clinical Research Unit of Homeopathy in 1984 in the rented building at Odalbakra, Guwahati. Presently it is situated at Bhetapara, Guwahati in the old building of Central Ayurveda Research Institute.

The Institute is catering to the health needs of the surrounding population with ever-increasing OPD every year along with special OPDs like mother & Child OPD, and LSD clinic. Peripheral OPDs & awareness camps are also organized by the Institute from time to time.

The Institute provides laboratory services at very nominal rates and successfully completed clinical trials on Skin disorders, Cholera /Gastroenteritis, chronic sinusitis & bronchitis, Influenza-like illness, uterine fibroid, otitis media, Hypertension, vitiligo, psoriasis, migraine, etc.

Besides this, the institute is actively involved in Public health projects like the Swasthya Rakshan programme, SC Camps, and Homoeopathy for healthy child.

The Institute also collaborated with prestigious organizations like NIPER, Guwahati, All India Institute for Ayurveda for Pharmacovigilance of ASU & H drugs & state homeopathic medical college for research activities.