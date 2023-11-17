Dimapur: The Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth over Rs. 4.26 crore in Nagaland since January 2023. This was stated by Brigadier SK Shukla, commander, of 6 Sector Assam Rifles where he was attending an anti-drug awareness event.

The Assam Rifles on Friday organised an anti-drug awareness campaign at Tetso College and Shukla said the event is done to increase awareness among the youth.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), in collaboration with the Kripa Foundation and Miss Nagaland Hikali Achumi already conducted an anti-drug campaign in Kohima.

He added that similar programmes in Tuensang, Mon and Mokokchung are also planned this month.

He assured that Assam Rifles would always stand by the people of Nagaland in their efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society.

The anti-drug awareness campaign at Tetso College was aimed at eradicating drug addiction and abuse among the youth. The special guest for the campaign was Miss Nagaland 2022, Hikali Achumi.

Shukla said the menace of drug abuse is a global challenge that transcends borders, cultures, and socio-economic backgrounds.

“It is a threat that undermines the very fabric of the society, tearing apart families, eroding trust, and robbing individuals of their potential. We must recognise that the fight against drug abuse is not merely a battle of policies and enforcement but a collective endeavor that requires the involvement of every member of society,” he added.

Stating that education plays a pivotal role in our efforts to eradicate drug abuse, Shukla said it is through awareness and understanding that individuals are empowered to make informed choices. He urged educational institutions, community organizations and families to undertake comprehensive drug education programmes in order to ensure that the youth are equipped with the knowledge and resilience to make healthy choices.

Highlighting the importance of law enforcement, he called on the gathering to support law enforcement agencies in their mission to disrupt drug trafficking networks.

Stressing that community engagement is the bedrock of any successful anti-drug campaign, he urged everyone to be advocates, allies and supporters of one another in this battle.