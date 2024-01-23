Guwahati: The ongoing tussle between the Congress party and the Assam government over the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra met through another roadblock.

The state police on Tuesday stopped about 5,000 Congress workers trying to enter the city through Khanapara, Guwahati to continue the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

There were reports of Lathi charge during the incident where some of the congress workers were hurt.

According to reports, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia were also hurt during the incident.

Top police officials of the Assam Police were present during the incident when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally wanted to enter Guwahati city. The top police officials are ensuring that the rally doesn’t enter the city.

The development came after the Congress party alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government was creating roadblocks in the Yatra.

The state administration has denied entry of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the city.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and traveled through the outskirts of the state’s largest city Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference at Damdama in Kamrup district, about 75 km from Guwahati, where the Yatra will have its lunch break.

During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “I wanted to come to your university and talk to you, understand what you are facing and try and see in my own little way if I could have helped you. The Home Ministry of India called up the CM of Assam and the CM’s office called up the leadership of your university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students of this university.”

“It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want to listen to. This is not only happening in Assam but in every single university, college, or school in India,” he added.