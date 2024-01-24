Guwahati: In another significant move, the Assam Police has transferred the criminal case registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for alleged violation of guidelines, violence, provocation, and damage to public property.

“With reference to… the incident relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd, 2024, the matter has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam,” DGP G P Singh said in an order.

The FIR against the Gandhi scion includes non-bailable charges such as IPC section 353 (assault on public servant), section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), and section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty).

Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern on X, accusing Congress leaders of engaging in acts of violence, provocation, and assault on police personnel.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote, “These are not part of Assamese culture. Such ‘Naxalite tactics’ are completely alien to our peaceful state. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd.”