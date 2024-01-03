Guwahati: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives including women and children in the tragic accident between a bus and truck that claimed 12 lives and left 25 others injured.

The accident happened in the morning on Wednesday in Dergaon in the Golaghat district where a picnic party of 45 people was inside the bus.

The Prime Minister took to X and wrote, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his grief on this tragic incident.

The Chief Minister’s official X handle said “HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery.”