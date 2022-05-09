Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Gauhati high court in Assam.

Notably, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh is the senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati high court in Assam.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India,” an official notification read.

On Saturday, the Centre notified the appointment of Gauhati high court chief justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as a Supreme Court judge.

Who is justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh?

Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal in Manipur.

His father was justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who had also served as the first advocate general of Manipur.

Justice Singh graduated in Political Science from Kirori Mal College under Delhi University in 1983.

He completed LLB from Campus Law Centre under Delhi University in 1986.

Justice Singh was designated as a senior advocate of the Gauhati high Court on March 31, 2008.

He also served as advocate general of Manipur.

He was sworn in as a judge of the Gauhati high court on November 7, 2012.

He was then appointed as a judge of the Manipur high court following its creation.

Justice Singh also performed duties of chief justice of Manipur high court.