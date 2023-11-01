Guwahati: A Fast Track Court in Perumbavoor has sentenced a man from Assam to life imprisonment for allegedly brutally sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

The incident happened in Kerala and the convict named Tunu Mnadal did this heinous act which occurred on January 26, 2022.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly lured the minor girl who playing outside her house by promising to give her candy and then sexually assaulted her in a shrubbery by a river.

A few people who were on the opposite side of the river felt suspicious and came to the spot and found out that the child was bleeding profusely.

The investigation was led by Inspector R Ranjith and his team.