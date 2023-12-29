Dibrugarh: The country as a whole has to develop based on Bharat’s time-tested selfhood, this is what is emphasised by RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat at the grand “Luit Subansiri Samavesh” of uniformed Swayamseavks in Majuli on Friday.

He questioned the audience that despite achieving her hard-earned independence, has Bharat been able to retain the “Swa” or selfhood in it?

Also, a pertinent question is valid forever, without patriotism and unity among all a long-lasting independence will be at stake.

The main reason behind the formation of RSS is to awaken our society towards making it patriotic, organised and enlivening selfhood.

Bhagwat, however, stressed that our “Swa” should be based on generational requirements backed by our time-tested traditional knowledge and also, the best knowledge from across the globe.

“Aa no bhadra? kratavo yantu vishwato’dabdhaso aparitasudbhidah” means, we must acquire the best of the knowledge from the whole world, along with our own.

He warned at the same time that, the last few centuries have seen the world facing different problems due to faulty models based on materialistic aspirations.

However, our Bharateeya model empowers us to make society self-reliant in all aspects.

He reminded, us that because ancient Bharat was secured from Hindukush mountain up to Arakan from external aggressions due to her geographic terrain, our ancestors had been bestowed with ample peaceful time to reach the zenith of development both spiritually, artistically as well as materially.

There was no need for agricultural development based on chemical fertilisers which ultimately have side effects on people.

The Sarsanghchalak stressed the need to follow the great path shown by our glorious icons like Mahapurush Shankardev and Lachit Borphukan etc.

It’s a universal truth that by dint of regular practice, great virtues become habits, the method we emphasise at RSS Shakhas.

There is a need for this personal good habit transformed into an organised effort to make an empowered nation committed to global welfare. And this organised effort should be enjoined with the fraternal spirit of one larger family.

The great Bharateeya value teaches us to “earn through both hands, but to contribute in thousand hands”.

The Upanishad recommends us, “Isavasyam Idam Sarvam” along with “sanyam” for our greater vision around.

People outside Bharat recognised these great values as Hindutva.

The Sarsanghchalak Dr. Bhagwat finally concluded that people on earth talk loudly about secularism but in reality, Bharat has been practicing it for ages.

The Sangh wants to become just an instrument of global welfare, not by creating a separate group in society, but by organising the whole of our society bringing all together while leaving aside our selfish attitudes.

The uniformed Swayamseavks demonstrated physical drills with thousands of audience from Majuli attending the get-together.

Dr. Bhagwat left for Dibrugarh after concluding his maiden two-day-long Majuli visit towards further deliberations.