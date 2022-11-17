GUWAHATI: The state governments of Assam and Mizoram, on Thursday, held the third round of talks to resolve the border disputes between the two states.

The third round if border talks between Assam and Mizoram, which was a ministerial level discussion, was held in Guwahati.

While the Assam delegation was led by state minister Atul Bora, the team from Mizoram was led by home minister Lalchamliana.

Following the discussions, the Assam minister and the Mizoram minister signed a joint statement reiterating the commitment of both the states to resolve the vexed border issue.

According to the joint statement, “Government of Mizoram will furnish the list of villages, their areas, geo-spatial extent, and ethnicity of the people and other relevant information within three months to support their claim which can be examined by setting up regional committees from both sides to arrive at an amicable resolution of the vexed border issues.”

“Government of Assam will extend full cooperation wherever sought,” the joint statement added.

Moreover, “both sides agreed to continue their resolve to maintain peace and harmony on the interstate border among communities living on both sides with a view to further strengthen their age old ties”.

“A joint statement was signed today wherein several important decisions were taken. We are certain that today’s cordial meeting will lead us closer towards finding amicable solution to the border issue,” Assam minister Atul Bora said.