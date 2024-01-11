Guwahati: A 24-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by a youth from Bangladesh has been rescued from the Tripura-Bangladesh border with the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The girl was employed at a Health Centre owned by Dr. Samsur Rahman, a Congress leader vying for a Lok Sabha election ticket from the Karimganj constituency.

She was involved with a boy named Mumin who worked at the same centre.

According to the girl’s mother, Mumin initially portrayed himself as a Hindu, forming a romantic relationship with her daughter.

“After learning about his religious identity, my daughter chose to end the relationship. Subsequently, he resorted to blackmailing her using manipulated images. He went so far as to show these images to me, threatening to make them public. On January 7, my daughter mysteriously disappeared, and we firmly believe that he has abducted her,” claimed the mother.

On January 7, Pompa Rani Das went missing, leading her mother to suspect kidnapping by Mumin.

Cachar Police confirmed that they have located the couple and taken them into custody.

The investigation was prompted by the victim’s mother’s allegations.

Cachar SP, Numal Mahatta, explained that they tracked the couple’s location through mobile phones. By discovering they were at the Bangladesh border in Tripura.

A coordinated effort with the Border Security Forces successfully rescued the victim and arrested the accused. The case remains under active investigation.

According to Mithun Nath, VHP, the accused is from Bangladesh and he has said it to be a potential case of “Love Jihad.”

He asserts that Hindu girls are being lured into relationships by Bangladeshi men, resulting in forced conversions and relocations to Bangladesh.

However, police sources from Assam and Tripura counter these claims. They confirm that the accused is a legal resident of Tripura and has been working in Silchar.