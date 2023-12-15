Guwahati: A 23-year-old youth from Assam’s Sonitpur district was arrested by a police team from Maharashtra for recording obscene videos and extorting a woman from Andheri of Rs 1,00,000.

The accused, identified as Dildar Hussain Ali, is a school drop-out and he befriended the woman from Mumbai and recorded her obscene videos in WhatsApp video chat.

Later Ali uploaded the videos by creating a fake Instagram account.

He was caught after a 12-hour-long search from the forest in Sonitpur district after the villagers helped the accused flee.

He was taken to Mumbai on Thursday.

“The complainant had come in contact with Ali a few months ago on a social media platform. He befriended her, promised marriage and started chatting on video call. He forced her to do obscene acts and recorded them,” a police official said.

“He then created a fake website and uploaded these videos. Even after she filed a complaint, Ali demanded money to not circulate these videos further,” the official added.

The complainant in her FIR mentioned that Ali started blackmailing her after she refused his marriage proposal once she came to know that he was a school dropout.