Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he is looking forward to working with his new Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma for the growth of the North-East region.

Lalduhoma was administered the oath of office by Mizoram governor Dr. Kari Babu K at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The chief minister of Assam congratulated the ZPM leader on being sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

“Heartiest congratulations to Pu Lalduhoma on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram,” the Assam CM wrote on X.

Sarma also wrote, “Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state’s development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East.”

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.