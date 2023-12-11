Guwahati: In their continued drive against corruption and graft cases, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a Lat Mandal from Bongaigaon for accepting a bribe of Rs. 4,000 from a person for mutation-related works.

The arrested Lat Mandal, Sudhir Kumar Paul at the office of the circle officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle in — Bongaigaon had demanded Rs. 40,000 as a bribe from the complainant for mutation-related works.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC to take necessary legal action against the public servant.

“A trap was laid today by a team from the DVAC in the office of the Circle Officer, Bongaigaon Revenue Circle. Sudhir Kumar Paul was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant,” police said.

“The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly. A case was registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB PS case No 106/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” they added.