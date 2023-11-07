Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the effort of Assam police when we took to social media and wrote about this seizure of suspected heroin weighing 900 grams.

The chief minister said that the consignment was found in 60 soap cases and was based on secret inputs the police received.

The suspected heroin was found in a vehicle that weighed 900 grams and is one of the biggest catch of narcotic substances.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody for interrogation and the vehicle has been seized with the substance by the Cachar police.

The chief minister wrote on X, “Based on secret inputs, Cachar police conducted an operation and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 900 grams of suspected heroin contained in 60 soap cases from secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job Assam police!”