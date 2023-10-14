Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has witnessed a record movement of over 610 non-scheduled flights, both private and chartered, since April, 2023.

It witnessed as many as 186 non-scheduled flight movements in the month of April, followed by 114 in May, 72 in June, 46 in July, 47 in August and 144 in September.

The movement of non-scheduled flights is likely leaping up due to various government, non-government and business activities taking place in Guwahati.

The Guwahati International Airport handled a total of 4.6 lakh passengers in the month of September, 2023, which is 22 per cent higher in comparison to September, 2022 footfall of 3,58,297.

On the other hand, the Guwahati International Airport handled almost 4,000 air traffic movements in September, 2023, which is 19 per cent higher as compared to September the previous year with an air traffic movement of 3,216.

Chief Airport Officer of the Guwahati International Airport Utpal Baruah said, “It has repeatedly established the fact that LGBI Airport has a huge potential for growth. It is the most convenient and reliable mode of transportation from the Northeastern region. The growth also indicates the emerging market in the entire region.”