Guwahati: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for being ranked among the wealthiest chief ministers in the country.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Sarma has assets worth approximately Rs 17 crore and is ranked 9th among the richest chief ministers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Gogoi stated that there was a contrast between Sarma’s personal wealth and Assam’s development.

Despite Sarma’s promise to make Assam one of the top five states in India in terms of development, the state ranks 31st on the UNDP Human Development Index, Gogoi added.

The ADR report also revealed that four NDA chief ministers from northeastern India are among the top 10 richest chief ministers, but their states lag behind in Human Development Index rankings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India, with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee is the poorest, with just Rs 15 lakh.

The report highlights a significant wealth disparity among India’s chief ministers, with the average asset per chief minister being Rs 52.59 crore.